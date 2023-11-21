Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Walton County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Starr's Mill High School at Social Circle High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 21

1:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Bulloch High School at Monroe Area High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 21

3:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oconee County High School at Monroe Area High School