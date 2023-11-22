Should you bet on Austin Watson to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

  • Watson has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • Watson has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 4-2
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:55 Home L 4-0
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 3:30 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Away W 6-4
10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 5:04 Away L 3-2 OT
10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:01 Away L 5-2

Lightning vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

