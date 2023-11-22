Wednesday's contest features the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) facing off at Georgia State Convocation Center (on November 22) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Georgia State.

The Panthers are coming off of a 62-52 win against Kennesaw State in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 71, Bethune-Cookman 67

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers put up 61.3 points per game last season (253rd in college basketball) while giving up 61.4 per contest (96th in college basketball). They had a -1 scoring differential.

Georgia State tallied 57.1 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 4.2 fewer points per game than its season average (61.3).

In home games, the Panthers posted 14.6 more points per game last year (68.3) than they did when playing on the road (53.7).

Georgia State gave up 62.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.8 fewer points than it allowed in road games (62.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.