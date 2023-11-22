The Little Rock Trojans (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was six% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents knocked down.

Georgia State went 2-3 when it shot better than 47.6% from the field.

The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans finished 96th.

Last year, the Panthers put up 12.7 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Trojans gave up (79.4).

When Georgia State totaled more than 79.4 points last season, it went 3-0.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia State posted 69.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 61.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Panthers surrendered 65.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 75.1.

Georgia State made 5.7 threes per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (4.9 threes per game, 26.1% three-point percentage).

