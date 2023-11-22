Wednesday's contest that pits the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) versus the Little Rock Trojans (1-3) at Jack Stephens Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-79 in favor of Georgia State. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 80, Little Rock 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-1.2)

Georgia State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia State Performance Insights

Offensively, Georgia State averaged 66.7 points per game (308th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 69.4 points per contest on defense (153rd-ranked).

With 31.4 boards per game, the Panthers ranked 201st in the nation. They allowed 30 rebounds per contest, which ranked 101st in college basketball.

Georgia State delivered 11.1 assists per game, which ranked them 324th in the country.

The Panthers committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

The Panthers struggled in terms of three-pointers last season, ranking 17th-worst in the nation in threes made per game (5.3) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (29.5%).

Georgia State allowed 6.9 threes per game (140th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.1% (313th-ranked) from downtown.

Georgia State took 68.9% two-pointers and 31.1% threes last year. Of the team's baskets, 78% were two-pointers and 22% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.