The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets shot at a 42.4% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Bearcats averaged.

Georgia Tech went 10-5 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd.

The Yellow Jackets scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats gave up to opponents.

Georgia Tech went 12-2 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.6.

The Yellow Jackets gave up fewer points at home (69 per game) than away (71.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech made more trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule