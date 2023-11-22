The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) will play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Deivon Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)

  • Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank
53rd 77.1 Points Scored 69.7 221st
150th 69.3 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd
44th 34.3 Rebounds 32.0 163rd
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd
49th 8.7 3pt Made 7.8 125th
29th 15.5 Assists 14.0 105th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.0 24th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.