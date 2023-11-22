Lightning vs. Jets November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
When the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Nikita Kucherov and Kyle Connor will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Lightning vs. Jets Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-125)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Players to Watch
- Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors with 28 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 15 assists this season.
- Brayden Point has seven goals and 16 assists, equaling 23 points (1.2 per game).
- Steven Stamkos has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 17 games for Tampa Bay.
- Matt Tomkins' record is 1-2-0. He has given up 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and made 80 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Jets Players to Watch
- Connor's 14 goals and eight assists in 17 contests give him 22 points on the season.
- Mark Scheifele is a top contributor for Winnipeg, with 21 total points this season. In 17 games, he has scored six goals and provided 15 assists.
- This season, Winnipeg's Joshua Morrissey has 16 points, courtesy of two goals (10th on team) and 14 assists (second).
- In the crease, Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit is 2-1-1 this season, amassing 84 saves and permitting 12 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .875 save percentage (62nd in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|8th
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|3.71
|5th
|27th
|3.63
|Goals Allowed
|3.12
|13th
|20th
|30.5
|Shots
|31.6
|12th
|23rd
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|27.5
|2nd
|4th
|30.3%
|Power Play %
|18.03%
|21st
|7th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.14%
|26th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.