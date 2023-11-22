Should you wager on Mikey Eyssimont to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eyssimont stats and insights

  • Eyssimont has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
  • Eyssimont has no points on the power play.
  • Eyssimont averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:57 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:25 Away W 5-3
11/4/2023 Senators 1 1 0 10:01 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:25 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.