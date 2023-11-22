Will Mikhail Sergachev Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 22?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sergachev stats and insights
- Sergachev has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- Sergachev has picked up six assists on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sergachev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|23:01
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|23:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|25:34
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|24:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.