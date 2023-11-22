Nikita Kucherov will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets meet at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Considering a wager on Kucherov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 20:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Kucherov has a goal in eight games this year out of 18 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Kucherov has a point in 13 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points eight times.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Kucherov has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Kucherov's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 68.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 18 Games 2 28 Points 1 13 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

