The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Steven Stamkos, take the ice Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Stamkos against the Jets, we have plenty of info to help.

Steven Stamkos vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

In six of 17 games this year, Stamkos has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Stamkos has a point in 13 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 12 of 17 games this year, Stamkos has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 17 Games 2 20 Points 1 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.