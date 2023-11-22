The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Young, in his most recent game (November 21 loss against the Pacers), produced 38 points, eight assists and three steals.

In this article we will dive into Young's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-108)

Over 26.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Over 2.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per game last year made the Nets the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Nets conceded 45.1 rebounds per contest last year, 27th in the NBA in that category.

The Nets were the third-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 23.4.

On defense, the Nets gave up 11.8 made three-pointers per game last year, seventh in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 32 10 0 6 0 0 0 2/26/2023 34 34 3 8 1 0 2 12/9/2022 37 33 0 9 2 1 3

