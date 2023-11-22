The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Motte light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

Motte is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Motte has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

