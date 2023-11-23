Discover the Best Week 12 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The Week 12 NFL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.
There are usually lots of NFL player prop bets offered for each and every matchup. Keep reading to see what opportunities you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week's slate.
Packers at Lions
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 23
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jared Goff Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Jordan Love Props: 228.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
Commanders at Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 23
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Dak Prescott Props: 278.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
- Sam Howell Props: 257.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
49ers at Seahawks
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 23
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Geno Smith Props: 240.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Christian McCaffrey Props: 75.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 33.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Dolphins at Jets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Breece Hall Props: 50.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 24.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Tua Tagovailoa Props: 248.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
Steelers at Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Panthers at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Saints at Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Buccaneers at Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Jaguars at Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Patriots at Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Rams at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Browns at Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bills at Eagles
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Chiefs at Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Ravens at Chargers
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Bears at Vikings
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
