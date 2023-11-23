The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) will face off against their NFC East-rival, the Washington Commanders (4-7) in a matchup on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Commanders are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Cowboys' upcoming matchup against Commanders, see the page below, where we provide stats to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Cowboys have had the lead four times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have been winning four times, have trailed five times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.9 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding scoring in the second quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in six games.

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Cowboys have lost the third quarter five times and won five times.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.6 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 11 games this year, the Commanders have won the third quarter six times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have won that quarter in seven games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys have had the lead six times (5-1 in those games), have been losing three times (1-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

So far in 2023, the Commanders have led after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), been outscored five times (2-3), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.2 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

The Commanders have been outscored in the second half four times and won in the second half seven times in 11 games this season.

