The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are considered 11-point favorites when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) in an NFC East matchup on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The point total has been set at 48.5.

Before the Commanders meet the Cowboys, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Dallas vs. Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV Info: CBS

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Dallas' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

As an 11-point favorite or greater, the Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1).

Six of Dallas' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Against the spread, Washington is 5-5-1 this season.

There have been six Washington games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

