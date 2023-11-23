Thursday's game between the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) and the Elon Phoenix (1-4) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 63-57 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia State squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 23.

In their last time out, the Panthers lost 56-48 to Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

Georgia State vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 63, Elon 57

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a -1 scoring differential last season, putting up 61.3 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and giving up 61.4 (96th in college basketball).

In conference games, Georgia State put up fewer points per contest (57.1) than its overall average (61.3).

The Panthers scored 68.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 53.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Georgia State surrendered 62.1 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 62.9.

