On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Austin Watson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Watson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in two games (three shots).

Watson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 4-2 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:55 Home L 4-0 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 3:30 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Away W 6-4 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 5:04 Away L 3-2 OT 10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:01 Away L 5-2

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.