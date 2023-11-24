The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Hagel among them, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Fancy a bet on Hagel? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in 13 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points six times.

In nine of 20 games this season, Hagel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Hagel hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 5 19 Points 2 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

