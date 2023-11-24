We have 2023 high school football competition in Bryan County, Georgia this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bryan County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Commerce High School at Bryan County High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 24

6:55 PM ET on November 24 Location: Pembroke, GA

Pembroke, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Commerce High School at Bryan County High School