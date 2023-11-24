In the upcoming tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Calvin de Haan to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in two games versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

de Haan has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:15 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:21 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

