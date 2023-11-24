Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Carroll County, Georgia this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Carroll County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Starr's Mill High School at Carroll County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dooly County High School at Bowdon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Bowdon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
