Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In DeKalb County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Columbia High School at Cook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Adel, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Stephenson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
