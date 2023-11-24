Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Fulton County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benjamin E. Mays High School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at W. D. Mohammed High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at W. D. Mohammed High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Covington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
