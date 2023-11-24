The North Florida Ospreys (1-4) will visit the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys score an average of 73.2 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 60.4 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 60.4 points, North Florida is 1-2.

Georgia Southern has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.

The Eagles record 10.2 more points per game (80) than the Ospreys give up (69.8).

Georgia Southern has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

North Florida has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 80 points.

The Eagles are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Ospreys concede to opponents (42.5%).

The Ospreys' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.8 higher than the Eagles have given up.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 20 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

20 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Simone James: 11 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.1 FG%

11 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.1 FG% Eden Johnson: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%

8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG% Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Diamond Stokes: 5.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Schedule