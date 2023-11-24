The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 38.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 39.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 273rd.

The Bulldogs score 69.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 63.0 the Eagles allow.

When Georgia totals more than 63.0 points, it is 2-3.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Georgia fared better at home last season, putting up 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 81.5.

At home, Georgia drained 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (31.3%).

Georgia Upcoming Schedule