Friday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) and Winthrop Eagles (4-2) squaring off at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 75, Winthrop 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-8.2)

Georgia (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Georgia has compiled a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Winthrop is 2-3-0. One of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -16 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.4 points per game (269th in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per contest (221st in college basketball).

Georgia pulls down 32.6 rebounds per game (219th in college basketball) while allowing 38.4 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.8 boards per game.

Georgia knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (185th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Bulldogs average 84.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (308th in college basketball), and give up 88.3 points per 100 possessions (183rd in college basketball).

Georgia has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (158th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.4 (136th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.