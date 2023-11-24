The Carolina Hurricanes (off a win in their last game) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (off a loss) will clash on Friday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 4-0 CAR 10/24/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 3-0 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 72 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the league.

With 70 goals (3.5 per game), the Lightning have the league's second-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 19 13 16 29 21 11 0% Brayden Point 20 8 16 24 10 6 46.2% Victor Hedman 20 4 17 21 15 4 - Steven Stamkos 18 8 13 21 8 3 53.6% Brandon Hagel 20 9 10 19 9 6 50%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 57 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in NHL action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

