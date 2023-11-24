Lightning vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) and Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) square off at PNC Arena on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 in their last game, while the Lightning are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Lightning (+145)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been an underdog in nine games this season, and won four (44.4%).
- Tampa Bay has not been set as a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline in this game.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 40.8% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has played 15 games this season with over 6 goals.
Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Lightning Player Props
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|61 (10th)
|Goals
|70 (2nd)
|57 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (29th)
|15 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (3rd)
|13 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (8th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning went 5-3-2 in its past 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total in six of its past 10 games.
- The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.7 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- During the last 10 matchups, Lightning's games have had an average of 9.8 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.
- The Lightning have the NHL's second-best scoring offense (70 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Lightning have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 72 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
