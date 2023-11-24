The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) and Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) square off at PNC Arena on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 in their last game, while the Lightning are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-175) Lightning (+145) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been an underdog in nine games this season, and won four (44.4%).

Tampa Bay has not been set as a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline in this game.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 40.8% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has played 15 games this season with over 6 goals.

Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 61 (10th) Goals 70 (2nd) 57 (15th) Goals Allowed 72 (29th) 15 (8th) Power Play Goals 21 (3rd) 13 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (8th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning went 5-3-2 in its past 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total in six of its past 10 games.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.7 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

During the last 10 matchups, Lightning's games have had an average of 9.8 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.

The Lightning have the NHL's second-best scoring offense (70 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Lightning have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 72 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.

Their -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

