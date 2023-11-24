The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) will host the Mercer Bears (1-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Mercer Stats Insights

  • The Bears shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
  • Mercer went 10-8 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 109th.
  • The Bears averaged 6.3 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Tigers gave up (75).
  • Mercer went 6-1 last season when it scored more than 75 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mercer put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.
  • At home, the Bears conceded 65 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away (70.9).
  • At home, Mercer knocked down 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Chicago State W 66-61 Jones Convocation Center
11/14/2023 @ Morehead State L 74-66 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Alabama L 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Tennessee State - Raider Arena
12/1/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 South Alabama - Hawkins Arena

