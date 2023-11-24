The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) welcome in the Mercer Bears (1-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee State vs. Mercer matchup.

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Mercer Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee State (-1.5) 142.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee State (-1.5) 141.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mercer put together an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bears were 5-10 ATS last year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee State covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

A total of 18 Tigers games last season went over the point total.

