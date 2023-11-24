Friday's contest at Raider Arena has the Mercer Bears (1-3) squaring off against the Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-73 victory for Mercer, so it should be a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 74, Tennessee State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-0.8)

Mercer (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

Mercer Performance Insights

With 68.7 points per game on offense, Mercer ranked 255th in the country last season. Defensively, it gave up 67.0 points per contest, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

The Bears grabbed 31.6 rebounds per game (187th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Mercer dished out 12.8 assists per game, which ranked them 193rd in the nation.

The Bears averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Bears drained 5.9 three-pointers per game (320th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 33.4% shooting percentage (221st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Mercer gave up 6.1 treys per game (46th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.0% (120th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Mercer took 68.9% two-pointers (accounting for 77% of the team's buckets) and 31.1% from beyond the arc (23%).

