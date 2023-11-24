The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) host the Mercer Bears (1-3) after winning three straight home games. The Tigers are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -1.5 142.5

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Mercer combined with its opponents to score more than 142.5 points in six of 29 games last season.

The average over/under for Bears matchups last year was 135.7, 6.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Bears were 11-18-0 last year.

Last season, Mercer won one out of the 14 games, or 7.1%, in which it was the underdog.

The Bears entered 14 games last season as an underdog by +100 or more and were 1-13 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 50.0% chance to win.

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 19 70.4% 78.1 146.8 75 142 146.8 Mercer 6 20.7% 68.7 146.8 67 142 136.6

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Bears put up an average of 68.7 points per game last year, 6.3 fewer points than the 75 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 75 points last season, Mercer went 3-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 13-14-0 7-7 18-9-0 Mercer 11-18-0 5-10 10-19-0

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee State Mercer 13-4 Home Record 7-7 4-8 Away Record 4-10 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

