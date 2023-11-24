The Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. There are prop bets for Sergachev available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Sergachev has averaged 23:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

Sergachev has a goal in two of 20 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Sergachev has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Sergachev has an assist in 10 of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Sergachev hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Sergachev has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 5 14 Points 3 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

