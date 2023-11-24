Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Polk County, Georgia has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Toombs County High School at Rockmart High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Rockmart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.