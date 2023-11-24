Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Curry had 16 points and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 123-115 loss against the Suns.

Let's look at Curry's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 28.5 29.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 Assists 4.5 3.8 PRA -- 37.9 PR -- 34.1 3PM 5.5 5.2



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Curry has made 9.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 19.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 32.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 5.2 per game.

Curry's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 105.3 possessions per game, while his Warriors average the second-most possessions per game with 102.3.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 123.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs have given up 45.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 28.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 14.5 makes per game.

Stephen Curry vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 33 33 2 5 7 0 0 1/13/2023 23 15 4 3 2 1 0 11/14/2022 27 16 5 5 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.