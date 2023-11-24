If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Walton County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Buford High School at Grayson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24

7:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Loganville, GA

Loganville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe Area High School at G.W. Carver STEM High School