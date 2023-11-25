On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Georgia should have their eyes on the Georgia Bulldogs versus the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-6)

Georgia State Panthers at Utah State Aggies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah State (-2)

No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Georgia (-20.5)

