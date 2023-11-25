The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) face a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Offensively, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best in the FBS by averaging 450.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 78th (385.2 yards allowed per game). Georgia Southern ranks 42nd in the FBS with 31.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 79th with 27.3 points surrendered per game on defense.

Here we will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Appalachian State 428.0 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.0 (27th) 387.7 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.2 (70th) 127.8 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.2 (49th) 300.2 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.8 (25th) 22 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 19 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has recored 3,193 passing yards, or 290.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.2% of his passes and has collected 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 159 times for 891 yards (81.0 per game) with nine touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has compiled 347 yards on 54 carries with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 806 receiving yards (73.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 83 receptions on 115 targets with four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has put up a 690-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 66 passes on 101 targets.

Dalen Cobb has racked up 456 reciving yards (41.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has compiled 2,975 yards (270.5 ypg) on 224-of-353 passing with 29 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 263 rushing yards (23.9 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 160 times for 780 yards (70.9 per game), scoring five times.

Kanye Roberts has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 486 yards (44.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 609 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has collected 45 catches and eight touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 27 passes for 456 yards (41.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Makai Jackson's 20 receptions have turned into 365 yards and two touchdowns.

