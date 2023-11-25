Sun Belt opponents meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is 63.

Appalachian State ranks 71st in scoring defense this year (26.6 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 34 points per game. With 31.3 points per game on offense, Georgia Southern ranks 41st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 81st, surrendering 27.3 points per contest.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -8.5 -110 -110 63 -110 -110 -350 +260

Georgia Southern Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Eagles are gaining 371 yards per game (-56-worst in college football) and conceding 401 (91st), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Eagles are putting up 24.7 points per game (-15-worst in college football), and giving up 34.3 per game (-79-worst).

In its past three games, Georgia Southern has thrown for 245.7 yards per game (83rd in the country), and conceded 238 in the air (-42-worst).

In their past three games, the Eagles have rushed for 125.3 yards per game (-43-worst in college football), and given up 163 on the ground (-19-worst).

The Eagles are winless against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In Georgia Southern's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Five of Georgia Southern's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

This season, Georgia Southern has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Georgia Southern has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin leads Georgia Southern with 3,193 yards on 306-of-477 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 159 times for 891 yards, with nine touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has collected 347 yards (on 54 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood paces his squad with 806 receiving yards on 83 catches with four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 66 passes and compiled 690 receiving yards (62.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb's 29 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 456 yards (41.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Isaac Walker has racked up six sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and 19 tackles.

Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern's leading tackler, has 78 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year.

TJ Smith has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

