The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:30 PM ET.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Titans put up an average of 67.2 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 62.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Detroit Mercy is 4-0 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

Georgia Southern has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.

The Eagles put up 17.0 more points per game (80.8) than the Titans give up (63.8).

When Georgia Southern scores more than 63.8 points, it is 4-0.

Detroit Mercy has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

The Eagles shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Titans allow defensively.

The Titans make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 19.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

19.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Simone James: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 56.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 56.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 55.2 FG%

Georgia Southern Schedule