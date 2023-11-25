How to Watch the Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison
- The Titans put up an average of 67.2 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 62.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Detroit Mercy is 4-0 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
- Georgia Southern has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Eagles put up 17.0 more points per game (80.8) than the Titans give up (63.8).
- When Georgia Southern scores more than 63.8 points, it is 4-0.
- Detroit Mercy has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.
- The Eagles shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Titans allow defensively.
- The Titans make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Terren Ward: 19.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Simone James: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 56.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 55.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 61-59
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Albany State (GA)
|W 97-49
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|W 85-75
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.