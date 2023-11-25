How to Watch Georgia State vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Southern Miss vs Milwaukee (2:30 PM ET | November 25)
- Texas State vs UT Arlington (3:00 PM ET | November 25)
Georgia State Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.
- Georgia State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 342nd.
- The Panthers average 23.6 more points per game (81.8) than the 49ers allow their opponents to score (58.2).
- When it scores more than 58.2 points, Georgia State is 3-2.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia State averaged 69.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.7.
- At home, the Panthers conceded 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.1).
- At home, Georgia State knocked down 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (4.9). Georgia State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (26.1%).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 70-64
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|Little Rock
|W 88-77
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 93-90
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/4/2023
|Middle Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
