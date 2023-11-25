The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) will host the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Charlotte vs. Georgia State matchup.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charlotte Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Charlotte (-7.5) 131.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Charlotte (-7.5) 131.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Georgia State is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Games featuring the 49ers have hit the over just once this season.

