When the Old Dominion Monarchs match up with the Georgia State Panthers at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, our projection system predicts the Monarchs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (-2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Old Dominion 30, Georgia State 24

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

So far this year, the Panthers have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Georgia State is 2-2 against the spread.

Out of the Panthers' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for Georgia State games this year is 5.1 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Monarchs a 60.0% chance to win.

The Monarchs have covered the spread seven times in 10 games.

The Monarchs have seen five of its 10 games go over the point total.

The average total for Old Dominion games this season has been 54.2, 0.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Panthers vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Old Dominion 22.7 26.5 24.8 23.2 21.0 29.2 Georgia State 25.9 31.3 25.5 30.8 26.4 31.8

