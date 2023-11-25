The Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia State Panthers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

On offense, Old Dominion ranks 90th in the FBS with 354.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 90th in total defense (394 yards allowed per contest). Georgia State ranks 72nd in total yards per game (379.5), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 442.7 total yards conceded per contest.

Keep reading to see all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Georgia State Old Dominion 379.5 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.2 (96th) 442.7 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (80th) 178.4 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.1 (69th) 201.1 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.1 (95th) 12 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (83rd)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 2,165 yards (196.8 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 601 yards (54.6 ypg) on 121 carries with seven touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 259 times for 1,293 yards (117.5 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 231 receiving yards (21 per game) on 22 catches.

Robert Lewis' 790 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 61 receptions on 88 targets with seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught 42 passes and compiled 561 receiving yards (51 per game) with five touchdowns.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 1,818 yards (165.3 ypg) on 150-of-257 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 182 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 107 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kadarius Calloway has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 594 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Keshawn Wicks has collected 551 yards on 108 attempts, scoring four times.

Kelby Williams' 417 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 22 catches and two touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 399 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Harvey has been the target of 48 passes and hauled in 28 receptions for 385 yards, an average of 35 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Old Dominion or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.