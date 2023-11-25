Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) meet in the 2023 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday, November 25. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites, by 24.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-24.5)
|60.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-24.5)
|60.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Houston vs UCF
- Ohio State vs Michigan
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Texas A&M vs LSU
- Memphis vs Temple
- BYU vs Oklahoma State
- James Madison vs Coastal Carolina
- Wisconsin vs Minnesota
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Alabama vs Auburn
- Washington State vs Washington
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Arizona vs Arizona State
- Kentucky vs Louisville
- Navy vs SMU
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Oregon State vs Oregon
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.
- Georgia Tech has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this year.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.