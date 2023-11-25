The Atlanta Hawks (7-7) are monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for a Saturday, November 25 game against the Washington Wizards (2-13) at Capital One Arena, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hawks came out on top in their most recent matchup 147-145 in OT against the Nets on Wednesday. Trae Young's team-leading 43 points paced the Hawks in the win.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Bilal Coulibaly: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -7.5 248.5

