How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (2-13) aim to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on November 25, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).
- Atlanta has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.
- The 124.1 points per game the Hawks put up are only 0.2 fewer points than the Wizards give up (124.3).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 124.3 points, it is 5-1.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up 126.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 120.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.
- Atlanta is ceding 127.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.6 more points than it is allowing in road games (116).
- The Hawks are draining 13.8 treys per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.3 more threes and 4.8% points better than they're averaging in road games (12.5 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
