The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Florida Atlantic Owls scored an average of 64.8 points per game last year, just 2.4 fewer points than the 67.2 the Kennesaw State Owls gave up.

When Florida Atlantic gave up fewer than 67.7 points last season, it went 11-4.

Last year, the Kennesaw State Owls scored only 0.8 more points per game (67.7) than the Florida Atlantic Owls allowed (66.9).

Kennesaw State went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Schedule